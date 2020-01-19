X

Knockout Boxing(ads) for Android

By Red Squirrel Free

Developer's Description

By Red Squirrel

Use your skills to jab, punch and dodge 6 opponents.Dodge your opponent's punches before your allowed to counter punch, block up and block down buttons. Lose a heart if opponent hits your block up. No punches allowed for 3 seconds when hearts reach zero. On screen indication of which key you pressed. Right buttons are for Left, Right Dodge, and Block UP, Block Down. Left buttons for Left Jabs, Right Jabs

Use the Getup button if you are knocked down. 3rd Knockdown you lose. Energy Level Bars show both players status. Score counters for each player keep track of accumulated score..

People who are fans of 80's retro gaming might like this boxing game.

Privacy Policy : http://hartekevin.wixsite.com/kevinharte/project-1

Full Specifications

What's new in version 32.0

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 32.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on Android.
Android
8 Ball Pool

Top Eleven Be a Soccer Manager

Free
Lead your football team to glory.
Android
Top Eleven Be a Soccer Manager

FIFA 14 by EA SPORTS

Free
Feel the excitement of every pass, shot, and tackle with new touch controls.
Android
FIFA 14 by EA SPORTS

Billiards:8 Ball Pocket

Free
8 Ball Pocket is the classic Billiards game, where you put the solids or stripes ball in the hole.
Android
Billiards:8 Ball Pocket

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping