Use your skills to jab, punch and dodge 6 opponents.Dodge your opponent's punches before your allowed to counter punch, block up and block down buttons. Lose a heart if opponent hits your block up. No punches allowed for 3 seconds when hearts reach zero. On screen indication of which key you pressed. Right buttons are for Left, Right Dodge, and Block UP, Block Down. Left buttons for Left Jabs, Right Jabs

Use the Getup button if you are knocked down. 3rd Knockdown you lose. Energy Level Bars show both players status. Score counters for each player keep track of accumulated score..

People who are fans of 80's retro gaming might like this boxing game.

Privacy Policy : http://hartekevin.wixsite.com/kevinharte/project-1