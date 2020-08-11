Join or Sign In

Knock Down with Balls.io for Android

By Shockwave Games Free

Developer's Description

By Shockwave Games

Get your hands on our new hyper casual game. Tap on the screen, shoot the structure down to up your level & get the highest score. But its not that easy. The enemy drone will try to destroy your weapons. So, shoot them down or shoot the structure before your health runs out.

You think its difficult now? You have to do this in a limited time as well. So, get ready for the best & most adventurous taps of your life.

Main Features:

Time Limits

Enemy drone

Tap on target to hit the blocks

One touch smooth control

Best shooting experience

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 11, 2020
Date Added August 11, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
