Knightlite's TestTaker 6.0 is an iPad app that allows you to easily load multiple choice questions created with the MacOS and Windows versions of Knightlite TestMaker 5.0. This is a great study tool for those who have created multiple choice tests and want the freedom and convenience of accessing their database through Apple's amazing iPad. You should only purchase this app if you already have the MacOS or Windows versions of Knightlite TestMaker 5.0.

TestTaker 6.0 allows teachers and instructors to easily distribute their test questionsto anyone who purchases this app. Use the Knightlite free conversion app to pick and choose the chapters, questions, or terminology you want to display in this iPad app and then transfer your KTM6.sqlite database file to your iPad through iTunes file sharing. You can import an unlimited number of chapters and an unlimited number of questions.

Features:

A sample database is included to show all the features utilized by the app.

Optionally activate the Voice Assist feature and Siri's voice will read each question out loud to you automatically as you move through the questions.

The Notes View displays page references to the text. Many questions have additional information stored in the Notes View as represented by a "T" button appearing on-screen. Tap on the "T" button and Siri's voice will read that additional information.

Create randomized tests from a single chapter, multiple chapters, or the entire database of questions.

A Review Mode lets you review the questions in two distinct ways.

1) List the questions and just the correct answers.

2) List the questions and all answers plus the correct answers.

The Review Mode can also use Siri's voice and read each question out loud to you telling you the correct answer before moving on to the next question. Now you can still study while you are driving in your car, working in your kitchen, taking a shower, or any other activity where you cannot directly interact with your iPad.

The Vocabulary View lists all the definitions you have stored in the database. Tap on a word or phrase and the definition will be displayed. Randomize the order in which the words are displayed and tap on the Review button. Siri's voice will read each vocabulary word and then the definition. Like the Review Mode, this feature helps you study while you are not directly interacting with your iPad.

The Question Memory keeps track of questions you incorrectly answer, so you can focus your studying in areas where you are weak in without wasting time in chapters you have already mastered. Flick a switch and the app will load only those questions you incorrectly answered. When you answer a question correctly, it's removed from the list.

The Elephant Memory remembers every question you ever answered incorrectly even if you answered the question correctly in a different session.

The Progress View displays your performance in columns of chapter categories of Poor, Average, and Proficient, so you can see how you are progressing in the app. It also displays the number of questions you answered, the number of unanswered questions, and the percentage of questions completed.

The app times each session and displays in the "Times View" the amount of time you have spent studying specific chapters. It also recommends the remaining amount of time you should spend to adequately cover the material so that you can walk into your exam with confidence.

The Setup View lets you change the background image with your choice of 24 different backgrounds. You can change the speech rate, the Review Mode options, and clear the Question Memory, Elephant Memory, and History so you can start over anytime.

We offer Toll-Free Telephone Support 7 days a week from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Eastern - 1-800-707-9875. Our Knightlite iPad web page also has several instructional video tutorials as well as a comprehensive user guide.

Knightlite Software has been a trusted name in study software since 1996.