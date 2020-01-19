X

Knight's Sword for iOS

By Claire Rousseau Free

Developer's Description

By Claire Rousseau

What is Knight's Sword Game about?

Knight's Sword is a really cool game to play, you have to shoot the sword and hit all the bad guys avoiding the girl. Try to rescue the girl but do not forget your Swords are limited by level. Tap and hit all the bad guys in order to pass to the next level.

This game is really easy to play and once you start, you will not stop until you finish all 40 levels

Are you able to beat the best score? Let's help the Knight with his Sword to throw it and pass all levels. Let's break that record.

Features of Knight's Sword:

- Compare your results with our Worldwide Leaderboads.

- Super and addictive gameplay

- Hundreds of challenging obstacles

- Up To 40+ Levels Random Generate

- No Wi-Fi or internet connection required to play

- Share with your friends and Family

- Simple Tap Game

- Awesome graphics all over the game

- Cool music in the game

Knight's Sword Game is completely free to play.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0


