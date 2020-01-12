X

Klover: $100 between paychecks for iOS

By Klover Holdings Free

Developer's Description

By Klover Holdings

Never run short on cash.

No credit check.

No lines.

No paperwork.

No stress.

The end of overdraft.

Klover is the first platform to give you access to your wages early: innovative tools to help you stay financially stable and protect you from expensive loans and overdraft fees. Sign-up is simple and does not require complicated paperwork or credit checks.

How Klover works:

1. Become a member in seconds - simply tell us a little about you, link your bank account, and find your paycheck. We will never check your credit.

2. Instant Activation - no more waiting. Once you have completed the membership check-list, you can activate your membership right away.

3. Fast access to cash and tools - your membership gives you tools to improve your financial wellness and access cash whenever you need it.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6.1

General

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 1.6.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

