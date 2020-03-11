In this Kitty's School game, you have to complete tons challenging tasks with kitty. First of all help the kitty in morning activities like brushing her teeth properly, give her refreshing bath, pack the lunch box and much more. Once you will be done with all these activities, it's time to go for the trip. Here in this kitty game, you can also lot of fun activities such as bus driving, enjoy a lunch box with your friend, play hide and seek game and much more. So don't waste time.

Key Features:

- Amazing school trip

- Tons of interesting mini game

- Trip Adventurous game for kids

- Learning by playing

We will be glad with your response. Contact us anytime for any questions and suggestions.