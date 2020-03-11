X

Kitty's School Trip : Cute Kitty Games for Android

By GameiMake Free

Developer's Description

By GameiMake

In this Kitty's School game, you have to complete tons challenging tasks with kitty. First of all help the kitty in morning activities like brushing her teeth properly, give her refreshing bath, pack the lunch box and much more. Once you will be done with all these activities, it's time to go for the trip. Here in this kitty game, you can also lot of fun activities such as bus driving, enjoy a lunch box with your friend, play hide and seek game and much more. So don't waste time.

Key Features:

- Amazing school trip

- Tons of interesting mini game

- Trip Adventurous game for kids

- Learning by playing

We will be glad with your response. Contact us anytime for any questions and suggestions.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release March 11, 2020
Date Added March 11, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping