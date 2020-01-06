Imagine living in a world of fantasies and magical beings, with many games, fun and play. Did you?

That's what your kids will find at Kit & Rak, a virtual playground filled with fun for the kids!

Kit is a captivating kitten who, after suffering a spell, is sent to live inside the Enchanted Forest together with her best friend, Rak, a brave raccoon.

There, far from the adult world, they play every day, fantasizing and

having fun with dozens of games and hidden plays scattered all over the Forest.

From a band of musical moles to an adventure in space, the fun is guaranteed. And it never ends!

Meet our main features:

Dozens of games and children's games;

Two large areas of exploration: Enchanted Forest and Magic Tree;

Customizable characters;

No third-party ads;

FAQ:

"What is the age range of the app?"

The app is intended for children in the range of 2 to 6 years of age, but can also be used by users of any age group.

"For what devices is Kit & Rak available?"

All major Android devices.

"Do you collect any kind of user data?"

We do not collect any personal information (such as name, age, gender, e-mail, etc.) from our users. We only collect general usage information of the application such as: most used character, which toys are most accessed, time of use of the application, etc. The use of the information is in accordance with the policies of use and privacy, here informed.