Never be without your favorite radio station. Kiss Country is proud to present our OFFICIAL radio app. Listen to us at work, home or on the road. Install our app and get instant access to our unique content, features and more!

Kiss Country is, The 4-Corners Country Station Your home for Big D and Bubba, The Roundup, Nights with Lia, and Kickin' It With Kix. With American Christian Music Review, Thunder Road, and American Country Countdown every Sunday.

- New design and interface

- See current and recently played songs, up to date station and local news on a single screen

- Wake up to your favorite station with our alarm clock. Record a personal reminder to play before waking to the station.

- Fall asleep while listening to your favorite station

- Access station's weekly show schedule so you dont miss a thing

- Real time weather for where you are

- Follow us with access to our social media sites

- Share our app via Facebook, Twitter, and e-mail

- Car Mode provides simple audio controls so you can listen while on the road

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 6.9.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
