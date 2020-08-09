(Kisaan HelpLine) is a unique Agro Search platform where a farmer () will get all the information related to agriculture at our platform through Mobile App & Web Portal.

Application provides genuine help & research data to the farmers with the help of digital technology and collaborates all farmers together on a dedicated platform. KisaanHelpline is currently delivering lots of features to the farmers which include Latest Agriculture Technology, Government Schemes, Financial Services, Weather (), Seed & Fertilizer, digital magazine ( ), Indian Agro Spots Information, Agriculture Training ( ) Center Information and many more.

1. Krishi Charcha( - Farmers communication platform) - KH is now available with greatest features like we have Best and experienced farmers community. With the help of the application, you will get very best suggestion related to your queries of crops, seeds (), farming method, fertilizers (), and other farming problem. On KH all experts are available to help related your crop and they will provide you the proper solution to your problems.

2. Crop Info ( )- on the kisaan helpline farmers can get the accurate details about specific crop including rabi, kharif and herbal also. Farmers will get full description of seasonal crop in Indian crop section, with the help of farming application KH you can follow provided details in your land. On our agriculture platform all information uploaded by expert person after long research.

3. Agriculture Shop ( ) - By the help of Agri-Shopping tool, like an online shop, you will get agriculture product with extra benefits. This is a very perfect online agri shopping platform for farmers benefit. You can submit your area details and mention your accurate address within the provided timeline you will get your product at your home. always deliver high-quality products like seeds, growth promoter, agri equipment and agri tools ( ).

4. Market Price (mandi rate- )- after best production, your concern is about the market price and mandi bhav ( ) of your nearest area, you can get Daily MANDI Bhav of all India agriculture mandi. Get daily basis information of crop market price. You can select your area, then select date all list of crop price will be available on your screen.

5. Government Schemes ( ) - all India government schemes information you will get by notification and you can read in the news section of kisaan helpline. We always broadcast news including central and state government schemes. It is a very beneficial section for farmers benefits.

6. News & Events ( )- this section is developed for farmers awareness, farmers can check upcoming event activity on kisaan helpline. We are always uploading and update the list of Krishi () event. Farmers can check the details and attend their nearest agri event for knowledge growth.

7. Progressive farmers stories- we salute our great Indian farmers ( ) and their struggle stories. We always believe to update the successful and ideal farmer story of farmers. Our goal to deliver positive news of farming in the sector.

Farmers also can get the benefit of our portal, some other features-

1. Daily weather news

2. News for farmers

3. Social network for farmers

4. Crops information - irrigation, disease, farming methods

5. Latest KVK updates and details

6. Online shop- seeds, fertilizers price & info

7. Tips and tricks on daily life farming activities

8. Crop selling upload system

9. Question and answer session platform

10. Live chat on social media

KisaanHelpline