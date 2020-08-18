Kirby's planet run adventure: the multipower hero is new free action platformer arcade video game with a retro classic platformer gameplay and new style and gameplay for teenagers, kids and every Kirdy's fandom: run, jump, dash, fly, avoid traps and crash all kind of magic enemies and fighters, meta and aliens creatures who attempt to attack and destroy lands and kingdom and save allies and survival. Collect stars, coin and weapons to gain super power abilities so you'll takedown robots and enemies easily and save allies and join distant planet kingdom for a royale party.

Treasures hunt and planet run is one among principal mission of this epic arcade game, look for your allies who can assist you find treasures and teachers to find out more tips and super power abilities and features (swim, run, jump and also fly through the sky and destroy enemies of the lands and his king to stop them. a number of them got keys and diamonds needed to accomplish your missions.

This free amazing android kirby game is retro platformer game combine the old-fashioned gameplay with modern gameplay using touch buttons within the screen to maneuver jump and fight. Collect as many stars and coin to urge better score and dont forget the most important thing the tree diamonds, these are your key to lock your levels and destroy amazing mirror and obtain allies out of there nightmare and escape their prison and save survival and your mysterious kingdom like all superheroes. Lets Make your survival allies happy and save the allies and collect stars. catch on now and luxuriate in the arcade royale battles!

The amazing escape of our pink puff in this epic game will show you an amazing game-play and fantasy side-scrolling platformer arcade game where you'll run, jump across the walls and ruins obstacles to succeed in many places where you'll find your targets you'll also swim in deep sea to gather stars and coin for more score and diamonds to finish the mission. Dont wait, play this adventurous kirb's escape adventure game. It will allow you to frequent lot of experiences in one game: mysterious lands and planet, sky kingdom, temples, royals battles, new fatal enemies and magical creatures, hidden treasures and box, kirdy's diamonds, magical rainbow, battles against knights, and late-night treasures hunt.

What are you waiting for? Help our hero unleash its stars and skills correctly and clash enemies, fighters and aliens and save his survival allies. Go go go! its Adventure Time!!!!

Features:

Easy and exciting escape adventure gameplay for various age kids.

Amazing and colorful graphic and cartoon design.

Run, dash, attack, jump or double jump across walls, swim deep and dodge traps and lots of mysterious hidden places, underground world and hidden box.

Different levels with croissant difficulty so all kids and youngsters can adapt with Amazing arcade style retro, side-scrolling platformer action game.

Collect weapons to change power mode, stars, coins and fight with it

Find diamonds so you'll finish the escape mission.

Super effects and super sounds

Free and without internet or emulator. catch on on your android devices now!

Nice new retro game for Kirby's fandom

Disclaimer:

This is an unofficial adventure game we aren't affiliated in any other games team trademark. Please dont hesitate to contact us for more informations and issue fix.

Dont forget your reviews to our game. Your opinions help us.