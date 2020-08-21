Download the Kingsville Golf & Country Club app to enhance your golf experience!

Kingsville Golf Club is a semi-private club located at the extreme tip of southern Ontario. After Vancouver, this is the place that has the longest golf season in Canada. It spans nine months, from early April to late November. In early May 2013, we were greeted by General Manager, Doug Quick.

Mr. Quick not only told us about the history of the club, but also the multitude of activities to experience in the region. He also advised us on how to approach this championship golf course.This beautiful place, located near Lake Erie, was built in the tradition of conventional land. In 1925, some businessmen in the region came together to accommodate a field of seven holes. Over the years, they have increased the number to 12, then 18 and finally, in 1978, to 27 holes.

It includes a wide variety of mature trees, many of which are fruit trees. In the spring, the period of flowering, they offer a colorful spectacle. The nature lovers are therefore met. This field average length is punctuated by several obstacles, both natural and artificial. Different water bodies are present on a dozen holes found there with a hundred sand traps. These are strategically distributed, in the fairways and around the greens. According to the General Manager, the terrain requires more precision than power. Unlike some sites where you only use a few sticks, this type of course requires an arsenal of different shots that will allow you to use all your tools.

Doug advised to spend some time on the practice green in order to tame the great rapidity. These come in various sizes with gradients sometimes pronounced. The very good quality sand traps are also worth highlighting. Two holes particularly attracted our attention on the Gold course, which turns out to be a must. Number 2 hole is a par three whose length varies from 145 to 238 yards depending on the selected starting milestones. It has as an elevated green target. Doug explains that an erratic tee shot can lead you into the water hazard or in a dense forest, or at best, in the bunker to the left of the green. A shot a little too powerful, beyond the green, requires an approach shot lobbed or rolled on a downward sloping green. Caution is therefore required as this hole is a challenge. For its part, the No. 7 hole takes a lot of courage. Although relatively short, this hole is filled with obstacles to avoid. A stream crosses the fairway twice and, again, we find an out of bounds left. Our professional suggests using a fairway wood or long iron tee shot to a good position. Thus, we can attack the green shots regulatory. To complete it, we will make the putts on a green quite hilly. It is not surprising that due to the quality of fittings, this land has hosted several championship tournaments both at the national and provincial level.

In addition,the practice range is a very well equipped field with several targets at different distances. We can therefore easily perform several types of shots. The carts are equipped with a last generation GPS system. Also of note, the club's management has invested heavily to deliver treated water from the treatment plant to the course. There would be only a few clubs in Canada who have agreed to make such investments to protect sources of drinking water from their municipality.