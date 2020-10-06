Join or Sign In

Kings&Queens: Solitaire Tripeaks for Android

By Clever Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Clever Apps

Its a grand time to harvest some solitaire fun! If you enjoy card games and the words Pyramid, Klondike, Spider mean something to you, or even if youre just on the verge of discovering solitaire puzzles, Kings & Queens welcome you on your journey! This beautiful tripeaks saga has a lot to offer.

Become an honorable member of Kings & Queens club and enjoy its never-ending perks:

Savor picturesque landscapes while solving challenging puzzles!

Complete countless tri peaks levels to become the solitaire master!

Learn the sophisticated art of playing the wildcards and use it to your advantage!

Try to keep up with mischievous magic cards and to pick enchanted locks!

Uncover hidden golden treasures and collect priceless rubies on your journey!

Its easy to learn and hard to let go of! Get ready for your journey into the world of tripeaks solitaire puzzles together with Kings & Queens!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.197.10

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.197.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
