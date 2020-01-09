X

Kings GB & GBC : Emulator Game Boy Color simulator for Android

By Kings Emulators Free

Developer's Description

By Kings Emulators

Are You a Fan of Game Boy emulator Juegos game ? Are You Ready for game boy new color Pokemons emulators online & offline ? GBC and GB arcade Return, Let Play game boy emulator juegos video games ... You Are Star of game boy new color emulators game. Show Everyone Who Is the Boss of Game Classic Crystal who is the Best one in Game Classic Yellow !!

You Can Play Game Classic Silver free game

Games Classic the Crystal

Games Classic the Silver

Games Classic the Gold

Games Classic the Yellow

Games Classic the Red

Games Classic the Blue

Games Classic the Green

Harvests and the Moon

final games and best fantasy

Pockets Bomber Men

The Legend Classic

Pinball

Aliens and his Wars

wars land

dreams land

Kongs

yochi s

warriors monsters

Baseballs

Tilts and enjoy Tumble

F1 Races

Tamagotchis

Hakkens

Pokemons the Emulator

Features

Suppport touchscreen, gamepad, keyboard

Customizable keys

Fastest GBC and GB engine

Highly simple UI, play immediately

Classic arcade GBC and GB best free games

Game boy new color Pokemons emulators can run best Game and juegos

Install this Mobile Game Classic Red Now and Enjoy !

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Roblox

Free
Take action, interact, and succeed in the breathtaking, cross-platform, 3D gamer-built reality.
Android
Roblox

Pokemon GO

Free
Connect with other Trainers, discover and capture amazing Pokemon all around you.
Android
Pokemon GO

The Walking Dead: Season One

Free
Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated.
Android
The Walking Dead: Season One

Stranger Things: The Game

Free
Join Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure.
Android
Stranger Things: The Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping