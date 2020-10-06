The Cloud-based Interactive Community(CIC) created by CardApp Limited is a digital platform especially designed for residents, property management and nearby merchants, integrating App, Web and Cloud technology.With it, local residents can obtain all necessary information including traffic, education, food and drink, shopping etc. Property management can improve its managing efficiency by releasing notices directly to residents through smartphones. Merchants can post their hot promotion information online, no longer need to print them out and deliver into residents mail boxes.The CIC has won a series of regional and international awards, including Asia Smartphone Apps Contest 2014, and Best Mobile Apps of Hong Kong ICT Awards 2014.

