The acclaimed Flash strategy hit game with over 10 Million plays finally arrives on Google Play, enhanced with extra premium content, HD graphics and an exclusive character for Android!

Independent Games Festival China 2014 - Best Game

Casual Connect Indie Prize - Best Mobile Game (2014)

Armor Games - Best Action Game of 2013

Kongregate - Game of the Month (Apr 2013)

Touch Arcade - Game of the Week

"A surprisingly deep management game." - Touch Arcade

"Very likely the kind of game that will eat up a lot of your time." - Gamezebo (4.5/5)

"The ultimate strategy game you should be playing." - Android Tapp (4.9/5)

"The perfect mix of both strategy and management...its insanely addictive." - AppAdvice

King's League: Odyssey is a 100% premium game with *no in-game currency as IAPs* and perfectly balanced for a true gamer's experience.

Recruit & manage an army of over 40 unique classes including Lancers, Berserkers, and Dragoons to compete against other teams in the League.

Conquer territories for resources to upgrade training facilities, promote soldiers to new classes and unlock new areas. Take on side quests, explore dungeons, and participate in the grueling Battlethon.

Embark on an Odyssey, make that first step - the King awaits you!

GAME FEATURES

- Unique take on strategy/management gameplay.

- 46 unique classes to collect with 2 advancement tiers.

- Lay siege to cities while defending your territories.

- Spend resources wisely to upgrade Units & Facilities.

- Increase reputation with 4 Factions with its own quests.

- Special Events such as Battlethon & Black Market.

- Explore dungeons, each with its own boss.

- 3 Game Difficulty Modes + Endless Mode.

- Enhanced HD graphics.

- More than 60 Achievements.

- Exclusive character for Android!

For more info, please visit the official site: thekingsleague.com

