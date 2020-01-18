X

King's Heir: Rise to the Throne (Full) for Android

By Artifex Mundi $6.99

Developer's Description

By Artifex Mundi

FANTASTIC HIDDEN OBJECT PUZZLE ADVENTURE GAME FROM THE CREATORS OF ENIGMATIS AND GRIM LEGENDS!

Two royal knights, Edmund and Randall Ulmer, are tricked into a conspiracy against the crown. Pursued by the royal guard and ruthless conspirators, the brothers embark on a dangerous journey that will uncover the kingdom's shameful secrets, restore the honor of the Ulmer family and change their fate forever.

Many years ago, the prince of Griffinvale fell in love with a poor girl and - against his father's wishes - married her. The king, unable to reconcile himself with the hopeless union, sent his son on a crusade and, in his absence, drove his young wife out of the castle. The king had counted on the fact that the prince would eventually forget about her, but his plans were ruined when his heir died in battle, and the princes beloved wife gave birth to a child and died in confinement. After the death of his son, the king sank into mourning, and the future of the royal line was thrown into uncertainty. The royal court was overrun with ambitions and conspiracies, from which a group of people loyal to the fallen prince decided to hide his descendant. As the royal knight Edmund Ulmer, try to find the missing heir and help him regain his crown and retake the throne of Griffinvale!

Visit 38 mysterious locations in Griffinvale!

Solve 30 Minigames and Puzzles to find the crown!

Meet 10 members of the royal court!

Find 40 collectibles and earn 18 achievements!

Continue playing the bonus adventure "Act of Deceit"!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
