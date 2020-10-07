This app is designed to help you connect with King's Church - one church with four venues (Hastings, Bexhill, 6 o'clock church, Central St Leonards).

With this app you can:

- Listen to past messages

- Watch our regular 1-minute video updates

- Follow along with our Bible reading plan

- Find out about and sign up for events

- Read blog posts

- Stay up to date with push notifications

- Share your favourite messages via Twitter, Facebook, or email

- Download messages for offline listening