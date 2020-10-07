Sign in to add and modify your software
This app is designed to help you connect with King's Church - one church with four venues (Hastings, Bexhill, 6 o'clock church, Central St Leonards).
With this app you can:
- Listen to past messages
- Watch our regular 1-minute video updates
- Follow along with our Bible reading plan
- Find out about and sign up for events
- Read blog posts
- Stay up to date with push notifications
- Share your favourite messages via Twitter, Facebook, or email
- Download messages for offline listening