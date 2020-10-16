Long-time ago, in the Unknow Lands, a terrible threat affected the King. A witch called Madalina appeared suddenly and she transformed the wise regnant into a little frog.

Fortunately, during the transformation, a subject of the Crown heard her mistakenly reveal the way to break the spell. Only the one able to solve 15 meticulously prepared riddles, will bring back the King to his original status.

Will you be the chosen one?