Kiira : Virtual Women's Health Clinic for Android

Kiira is an advanced AI care coordinator and virtual womens Health Clinic providing access to trusted clinicians on demand.

Kiira is reimagining the way care coordination, management and telemedicine delivery is done for women. Our goal is to increase access to womens health resources by meeting users where they are and bringing affordable healthcare to them in moments.

Kiira takes away the guesswork from receiving and delivering evidence based healthcare for women.

Kiira users can now connect with our diverse network of Primary care physicians, Obstetricians ,gynecologists, Pediatricians, Mental health and family therapists, Certified nurse midwives, Women's Health Nurse Practitioners and more across various specialties and certifications all through our HIPAA compliant telemedicine service.

How it works :

Kiira is a sophisticated and fully customizable healthcare solution for individuals, colleges / universities, employers and health plans.

Users simply download the Kiira app and Kiira helps users select the right clinician by asking key questions to understand a user's needs. Then kiira points the user to the right clinician. Once a clinician is selected. The user can choose to either chat right away or schedule a video or phone conversation with one of our trusted clinicians.

Ask kiira your questions and receive recommendations, resources and direction to select the right clinician and actually enjoy the experience of seeking professional medical advice.

