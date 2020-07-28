Yu " poi?

A Kancolle, this is an icon changing app. An icon of a HOME screen, this can change a Kancolle in an icon.

The icon design is a KIGUCHI YURA.

A language of an app is English and Japanese.

The function and the feature

A home screen can be changed in an icon of Fleet girls.

The home app you're using at present can be used just as it is.

You can make formation and also make a combined fleet (manual).

Perfect no charge One without extra charge also has no advertisement indication.

Safety and relief A special right isn't being used.

*It can't sometimes correspond by the HOME app you're using.

Operation

1 An app of the purpose is chosen from a list.

2 Fleet Girls who likes is chosen.

3 After pushing "ICON MAKING", I return to HOME. If an icon is made, it's success.

It'll be intermingled with an icon of the app which is originally, and I suggest that it isn't used.

When an icon can't be made

There is a case that the HOME application you're using (launcher) can't make an icon. Please try change in the icon name by the next way.

* The name of the icon is changed.(For inserting a blank in in front of the name and the back.)

* A check box is turned on.(The name of the icon is made Fleet Girl)

-When using standard HOME made by FREETEL company, an icon can be made by this way. It may also be possible by HUAWEI company terminal (If there is a person who succeeded, please tell me by all means.)

-An icon is made a category of a short cut in case of a little previous terminal made of sharp (OS 4.x system).

-When an icon can't be made even if the icon name is changed, I think a HOME application doesn't correspond. Please consider change in the HOME application in that case. I'll recommend you Nova Launcher.

In case of HUAWEI

An icon of the same name can't be made.

An application of the purpose is stored up in a drawer for whether the application name is changed.

For example change in the application name should add a blank.

The way to stock an application in a drawer is possible by Android 7.0. The setting of EMUI is changed and it's made a drawer style.

When stocking an application of the purpose in a drawer, an icon can be made.

It's done in the state which has no icons of an application in *HOME.

Operations check HOME app

< b> Icon pack

Correspondence HOME application

Nova Launcher Home (TeslaCoil Software)

Microsoft LauncherMicrosoft Corporation

Apex Launcher (Android Does)

Smart Luncher (Smart Launcher Team)

*Using the Icon pack, you can use the Android 8.0 shortcut.

Support

When needing support, mail it or to Twitter (@NewExperienceX), please.

SPECIAL THANKS

The material used in this application production. Thank you very much for an offer of the wonderful material.

- @Kiguchi1902 / http://togetter.com/li/545148

- / / http://marusexijaxs.web.fc2.com

You can't play a game by this app.