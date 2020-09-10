Join or Sign In

Kiehl's Academy for Android

By Loreal USA Inc. Free

By Loreal USA Inc.

**Kiehls Academy can only be accessed by Kiehls Associates who are currently employed by LOreal, Kiehls or an authorized third-party retail store selling Kiehls products.**

The education of our KCRs has always been the heart and soul of our business. Building on our rich heritage of education, we have created Kiehls Academy as a hub for KCRs to learn, share, and engage.

On one platform, you can explore courses, learning plans, videos, and more! You can also access KCR Community to connect with other KCRs around the world.

Welcome to Kiehls Academy!

What's new in version 2.5.2

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 2.5.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
