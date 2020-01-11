KidsCurious is a new cutting-edge mobile technology to help families find fun things to do nearby! We research, curate, plan and suggest personalized activities & events so you can focus on what matters most enjoying time with your kids! Currently available in New York City (NYC) only.

Being a parent is overwhelming. We know we are parents too! The amount of time required to research and coordinate a family outing or a fun-filled weekend can be too much and takes the fun out of it. Kids Curious solves this problem!

KEY FEATURES:

Comprehensive selection of things to do for parents with kids

Find nearby events & activities on-the-go - curated and personalized

Weekend Planner & Add To Calendar features and up to seven days of advanced planning

Share events with your friends and family

Recommend or see other parents recommendations

See friends going to an event

Filter by Date (Today/Tomorrow/Weekend/Next 7 days), your kid(s) Ages, Price and Distance

Includes last-minute deals & many FREE activities

https://www.kidscurious.com