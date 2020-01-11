X

KidsCurious: Fun Family Events & Activities nearby for iOS

By Gohilo, Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Gohilo, Inc.

KidsCurious is a new cutting-edge mobile technology to help families find fun things to do nearby! We research, curate, plan and suggest personalized activities & events so you can focus on what matters most enjoying time with your kids! Currently available in New York City (NYC) only.

Being a parent is overwhelming. We know we are parents too! The amount of time required to research and coordinate a family outing or a fun-filled weekend can be too much and takes the fun out of it. Kids Curious solves this problem!

KEY FEATURES:

Comprehensive selection of things to do for parents with kids

Find nearby events & activities on-the-go - curated and personalized

Weekend Planner & Add To Calendar features and up to seven days of advanced planning

Share events with your friends and family

Recommend or see other parents recommendations

See friends going to an event

Filter by Date (Today/Tomorrow/Weekend/Next 7 days), your kid(s) Ages, Price and Distance

Includes last-minute deals & many FREE activities

https://www.kidscurious.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping