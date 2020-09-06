Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

KidsBux & Chores & Allowance for Android

By Image Technologies $0.99

Developer's Description

By Image Technologies

Kids Bux a revolutionary way to track your childrens chores and allowance! Unlike other apps, you DONT HAVE TO TRACK EACH CHORE EACH DAY! No more tedious data entry for parents with the Kids Bux assume feature. Way faster and easier than other apps! We found in our own use that daily tracking by parents became a chore (for the parent!), so we developed the feature to save our precious time.

Kids Bux allows parents to enter a weekly allowance that is automatically added (as needed) to the childs account when you logon. Parents also enter childrens chores as daily, bi-weekly, weekly, or monthly. Chores not done are marked, and a money penalty is taken from the childs total. See how quick that is! Only mark those not done this is an enormous timesaver for busy families.

Also our core feature of money tracking has been improved. Use Kids Bux to add money to the childs account, and withdraw when money is spent. Always know how much money the child has.

All data is stored in the cloud, so if both parents have the app, each has an instant update to the childs account, knowing at all times how much the child can (or cannot!) spend.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.4.1

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 3.4.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now