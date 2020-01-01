Start your trip into the magic land!

Unbelievable adventures and exciting games are waiting for you in the enchanted castle of ghosts, in the magic swamp of trolls, in the mysterious laboratory of numbers. Your child accompanied by the little wizard will take his/her first steps in math: get acquainted with numbers, learn writing them and master counting from 1 to 10.

In Counting & Numbers with The Little Wizard! your child will find a lot of exciting and the same time educational games:

"Castle of Ghosts!" - help the little wizard catch and lock all the prankish ghosts into the chest. GET ACQUAINTED WITH THE NUMBERS.

"Hide and seek with the merry trolls!" - help the little wizard capture all the naughty wee trolls! LEARN TO COUNT FROM 1 TO 10.

"Mysterious Laboratory of Numbers!" - grow bewitched plants with the magical potion! LEARN HOW TO WRITE NUMBERS.

"Feed the little dragon!" - feed the hungry little dragon as much as he needs! COUNTING OBJECTS.

"Singing Mountains!" - along with the little wizard find enchanted singing birds. CORRELATION BETWEEN NUMBERS AND QUANTITIES.

FEATURES:

A merry and entertaining educational game!

Gifts and surprises in each game!

Amusing characters and animation!

20 challenging levels!

Dynamic and diverse games!

Merry music and sound effects!

Magical atmosphere of game!

Comfortable interface!

Parental control

No outside advertisement

We are sure that Counting & Numbers with The Little Wizard! will become your child's favorite game!

There is only a part of the content available in the free version of the application. To gain access to the full version, you will need to make a built-in purchase.