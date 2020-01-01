X

Kids & Toddlers Learning Games for iOS

By Elamin Ltd Free

Developer's Description

By Elamin Ltd

Start your trip into the magic land!

Unbelievable adventures and exciting games are waiting for you in the enchanted castle of ghosts, in the magic swamp of trolls, in the mysterious laboratory of numbers. Your child accompanied by the little wizard will take his/her first steps in math: get acquainted with numbers, learn writing them and master counting from 1 to 10.

In Counting & Numbers with The Little Wizard! your child will find a lot of exciting and the same time educational games:

"Castle of Ghosts!" - help the little wizard catch and lock all the prankish ghosts into the chest. GET ACQUAINTED WITH THE NUMBERS.

"Hide and seek with the merry trolls!" - help the little wizard capture all the naughty wee trolls! LEARN TO COUNT FROM 1 TO 10.

"Mysterious Laboratory of Numbers!" - grow bewitched plants with the magical potion! LEARN HOW TO WRITE NUMBERS.

"Feed the little dragon!" - feed the hungry little dragon as much as he needs! COUNTING OBJECTS.

"Singing Mountains!" - along with the little wizard find enchanted singing birds. CORRELATION BETWEEN NUMBERS AND QUANTITIES.

FEATURES:

A merry and entertaining educational game!

Gifts and surprises in each game!

Amusing characters and animation!

20 challenging levels!

Dynamic and diverse games!

Merry music and sound effects!

Magical atmosphere of game!

Comfortable interface!

Parental control

No outside advertisement

We are sure that Counting & Numbers with The Little Wizard! will become your child's favorite game!

There is only a part of the content available in the free version of the application. To gain access to the full version, you will need to make a built-in purchase.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.12

General

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020
Version 1.2.12

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping