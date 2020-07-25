Sign in to add and modify your software
- Over 160+ English Kids Song.
- 11 Disc Catalogue, 16 Songs each Disc. Over 160 Songs.
- Random Play all Songs or click icon to play Songs Repeat.
- With Lyrics, Children can follow the Songs to learning English Vocabulary.
- Support Screen Lock,Background play Mode.
- No need online.
- Add 26 Animals Sound
- Universal App, 1 price can install & support both iPhone, iPad.
- Beautiful Graphic and Picture.
Disc 1:
- ABC Song
- A Cute Boy
- A Hunting We Will Go
- Ali Baba
- All The Pretty Little Horses
- All Through The Night
- Alphabet Song
- Angels Watching OverMe
- Apple Sweet I Love To Eat
- A Ram Sam Sam
- Are You Sleeping
- A Tasket A Tasket
- Autumn Leaves Are A Falling
- Autumn Lullaby
- Baa Baa Black Sheep
- Baby Bye
Disc 2:
- Balloons
- Beanbag Beanba
- Bingo
- Birdies Cradle
- Clap Your Hands
- Clementine
- Colors
- Cradle Song
- Cuckoo Cuckoo
- Days of the Month
- Deck the Halls
- Did You Ever See a Lassie
- Down By the Station
- Eensy Weensy Spider
- Fiddle De Dee
- Five Big Dump Trucks
Disc 3:
- Five Little Monkeys
- Five Miles From Home
- For My Valentine
- German Cradle Song
- Ginger Bread Man
- Good Night
- Ham And Eggs
- Happy Birthday
- Head And Shoulders
- Here We Come A Caroling
- Hey Diddle Diddle
- Hickety Pickety My Black Hen
- Hickory Hickory Dock
- Home On The Range
- Honkey Pokey
- Hot Cross Buns
Disc 4:
- How is the Weather
- Humpty Dumpty
- Hush Little Baby
- If You are Happy
- I Love Coffee
- I Love Little Pussy
- I Love the Mountains
- I am Little Teapot
- Jack and Jill
- Jack Frost
- Jimmy Crack Corn
- Jingle Bells
- John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt
- Joy to the World
- Kum Ba Yah
- Lazy Mary
Disc 5:
- Let Everyone Clap Hands
- Let Us Sing Together
- Little Bo Peep
- Little CabinIn The Wood
- Little Goldfish
- Little Green Frog
- Little Peter Rabbit
- Little Snowman
- London Bridge
- Looby Loo
- Lullaby
- Make New Friends
- Mary Had a Little Lamb
- MooMoo
- Mozarts Lullaby
- My Aunt Came Back
Disc 6:
- My Bonnie
- My Brother and I
- My Grand Fathers Clock
- My Little Donkey
- Number One Touch Your Tongue
- Oats Peas Beans and Barley Grow
- O Christmas Tree
- Oh Susanna
- Old Brass Wagon
- Old Gray Mare
- Old King Cole
- Old MacDonald Had a Farm
- One Little Finger
- One Two Buckle My Shoe
- Over in the Meadow
- Pata Cake
Disc 7:
- Pease Porridge Hot
- Plum Blossoms
- Polly Put the Kettle On
- Pop Goes The Weasel
- Punchinello
- Pussy Cat Pussy Cat
- Rain Rain Go Away
- Reuben Reuben
- Ring Around the Rosy
- Ring Ring Ring the Bells
- Rise and Shine
- Rock A Bye Baby
- Roll That Ball
- Rosy My Posy
- Round the Clock
- Round the Village
Disc 8:
- Row Row Row Your Boat
- Rub A Dub Dub
- Sally Go Round the Sun
- Sea Shell
- Shell Be Coming Round the Mountain
- Shoo Fly
- Silent Night
- Simple Simon
- Six Little Ducks
- Skidamarink
- Skip to My Lou
- Sleep Baby Sleep
- Smile
- Spring Arrival
- Take Me Out To the Ball Game
- Teddy Bear Teddy Bear
Disc 9:
- Ten Fat Sausages
- Ten Little Indian Boys
- The Ants Go Marching
- The Bear went over the Mountain
- The Broom
- The Family
- The Farmer in the Dell
- The Finger Family
- The First Noel
- The Months
- The More We Get Together
- The Muffin Man
- The Seasons
- This Is the Way
- This Old Man
- Three Blind Mice
Disc 10:
- Three Blue Pigeons
- Three Little Kittens
- Today Is Monday
- Trot to Boston
- Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
- Two Little Blackbirds
- Under the Spreading Chestnut Tree
- Walking Walking
- We Wish You a Merry Christmas
- What's This
- What's Your Name
- Wheels on the Bus
- Where Do All the Daisies Go
- Who Stole the Cookies from the Cookies Jar
- Winter Cheer
- Yankee Doodle
Disc 11-Christmas Song:
- Merry Christmas
- Jingle Bells
- Joy to the World
- O Christmas Tree
- Silent Night
- The First Noel
- Here we come toCaroling
- Ring those Bells
- Little Snowman
- Ring Ring the Bells
- We Wish you a Merry Christmas (Music)