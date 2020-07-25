Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Kids Song 160+ Songs & Lyrics for iOS

By AppsNice Free

Developer's Description

By AppsNice

- Over 160+ English Kids Song.

- 11 Disc Catalogue, 16 Songs each Disc. Over 160 Songs.

- Random Play all Songs or click icon to play Songs Repeat.

- With Lyrics, Children can follow the Songs to learning English Vocabulary.

- Support Screen Lock,Background play Mode.

- No need online.

- Add 26 Animals Sound

- Universal App, 1 price can install & support both iPhone, iPad.

- Beautiful Graphic and Picture.

Disc 1:

- ABC Song

- A Cute Boy

- A Hunting We Will Go

- Ali Baba

- All The Pretty Little Horses

- All Through The Night

- Alphabet Song

- Angels Watching OverMe

- Apple Sweet I Love To Eat

- A Ram Sam Sam

- Are You Sleeping

- A Tasket A Tasket

- Autumn Leaves Are A Falling

- Autumn Lullaby

- Baa Baa Black Sheep

- Baby Bye

Disc 2:

- Balloons

- Beanbag Beanba

- Bingo

- Birdies Cradle

- Clap Your Hands

- Clementine

- Colors

- Cradle Song

- Cuckoo Cuckoo

- Days of the Month

- Deck the Halls

- Did You Ever See a Lassie

- Down By the Station

- Eensy Weensy Spider

- Fiddle De Dee

- Five Big Dump Trucks

Disc 3:

- Five Little Monkeys

- Five Miles From Home

- For My Valentine

- German Cradle Song

- Ginger Bread Man

- Good Night

- Ham And Eggs

- Happy Birthday

- Head And Shoulders

- Here We Come A Caroling

- Hey Diddle Diddle

- Hickety Pickety My Black Hen

- Hickory Hickory Dock

- Home On The Range

- Honkey Pokey

- Hot Cross Buns

Disc 4:

- How is the Weather

- Humpty Dumpty

- Hush Little Baby

- If You are Happy

- I Love Coffee

- I Love Little Pussy

- I Love the Mountains

- I am Little Teapot

- Jack and Jill

- Jack Frost

- Jimmy Crack Corn

- Jingle Bells

- John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt

- Joy to the World

- Kum Ba Yah

- Lazy Mary

Disc 5:

- Let Everyone Clap Hands

- Let Us Sing Together

- Little Bo Peep

- Little CabinIn The Wood

- Little Goldfish

- Little Green Frog

- Little Peter Rabbit

- Little Snowman

- London Bridge

- Looby Loo

- Lullaby

- Make New Friends

- Mary Had a Little Lamb

- MooMoo

- Mozarts Lullaby

- My Aunt Came Back

Disc 6:

- My Bonnie

- My Brother and I

- My Grand Fathers Clock

- My Little Donkey

- Number One Touch Your Tongue

- Oats Peas Beans and Barley Grow

- O Christmas Tree

- Oh Susanna

- Old Brass Wagon

- Old Gray Mare

- Old King Cole

- Old MacDonald Had a Farm

- One Little Finger

- One Two Buckle My Shoe

- Over in the Meadow

- Pata Cake

Disc 7:

- Pease Porridge Hot

- Plum Blossoms

- Polly Put the Kettle On

- Pop Goes The Weasel

- Punchinello

- Pussy Cat Pussy Cat

- Rain Rain Go Away

- Reuben Reuben

- Ring Around the Rosy

- Ring Ring Ring the Bells

- Rise and Shine

- Rock A Bye Baby

- Roll That Ball

- Rosy My Posy

- Round the Clock

- Round the Village

Disc 8:

- Row Row Row Your Boat

- Rub A Dub Dub

- Sally Go Round the Sun

- Sea Shell

- Shell Be Coming Round the Mountain

- Shoo Fly

- Silent Night

- Simple Simon

- Six Little Ducks

- Skidamarink

- Skip to My Lou

- Sleep Baby Sleep

- Smile

- Spring Arrival

- Take Me Out To the Ball Game

- Teddy Bear Teddy Bear

Disc 9:

- Ten Fat Sausages

- Ten Little Indian Boys

- The Ants Go Marching

- The Bear went over the Mountain

- The Broom

- The Family

- The Farmer in the Dell

- The Finger Family

- The First Noel

- The Months

- The More We Get Together

- The Muffin Man

- The Seasons

- This Is the Way

- This Old Man

- Three Blind Mice

Disc 10:

- Three Blue Pigeons

- Three Little Kittens

- Today Is Monday

- Trot to Boston

- Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

- Two Little Blackbirds

- Under the Spreading Chestnut Tree

- Walking Walking

- We Wish You a Merry Christmas

- What's This

- What's Your Name

- Wheels on the Bus

- Where Do All the Daisies Go

- Who Stole the Cookies from the Cookies Jar

- Winter Cheer

- Yankee Doodle

Disc 11-Christmas Song:

- Merry Christmas

- Jingle Bells

- Joy to the World

- O Christmas Tree

- Silent Night

- The First Noel

- Here we come toCaroling

- Ring those Bells

- Little Snowman

- Ring Ring the Bells

- We Wish you a Merry Christmas (Music)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now