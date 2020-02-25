X

Kids' Python & Scratch Program for Android

By WAGmob Free

Developer's Description

By WAGmob

"Python for Kids" includes:

Installing Python and Pyscripter,

Hello World, Variables, and What-not,

Strings and Lists,

If or Else or Elif Statements,

Loop-The-Loop!,

F(x) = Functions!,

Pre-Defined Functions,

Files and Randomization,

Drawing with Turtle!.

"Scratch Programming" includes:

Introduction to Scratch,

Installing Scratch,

Scratch Basics I,

Scratch Basics II,

Getting Started with Scratch,

My First Scratch Project,

How to Add Effects and Animations,

How to Create Games,

How to Make Stories,

Sharing Your Scratch Projects.

