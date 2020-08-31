Kids Music Piano Music & Songs is a great fun music box created especially for kids and parents to learn to play musical instruments, wonderful songs, exploring different sounds and develop musical skills.

Learning, exploring, having fun, playing and creating new melodies is assured with this friendly and wonderful application that allows you to develop musical skills, generate enthusiasm, stimulate the imagination and creativity of children and parents.

--- INSTRUMENTS mode ---

Piano, Electric guitar, Xylophone, Violin, Drums percussion and Flute. Each instrument has real sounds and representation. The child can give free rein to their imagination to compose their own melodies in the different instruments.

Do you like our free app?

Help us and take a moment to write your opinion on Google Play.

Your contribution allows us to improve and develop new applications for free!