Kids Music Piano - Songs & Music Instruments for Android

By Baby AngelGames Free

Kids Music Piano Music & Songs is a great fun music box created especially for kids and parents to learn to play musical instruments, wonderful songs, exploring different sounds and develop musical skills.

Learning, exploring, having fun, playing and creating new melodies is assured with this friendly and wonderful application that allows you to develop musical skills, generate enthusiasm, stimulate the imagination and creativity of children and parents.

--- INSTRUMENTS mode ---

Piano, Electric guitar, Xylophone, Violin, Drums percussion and Flute. Each instrument has real sounds and representation. The child can give free rein to their imagination to compose their own melodies in the different instruments.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release August 31, 2020
Date Added August 31, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

