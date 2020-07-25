Kids Learn Alphabet & Numbers - Reading and Writing (Chalk Up)

$0.99 PRO get the pro version for only $0.99.

UPDATE:

* 2 Language options for voice: American English and British English.

* Better graphics.

Another update will be coming for a better app.

Kids Learn Alphabet & Numbers is an educational app for preschoolers or toddlers to learn English alphabet from A to Z and numbers 1-10. Kids learn the alphabet and numbers, how to read it and how to write.

Your kids will enjoy playing with this app and will learn alphabet and numbers

Features:

* Kids learn the alphabet from ABC to Z with pronunciation

* Kids learn the alphabet with sample words.

* Kids learn numbers with pronunciation

* Tap the screen or button to repeat the letter and word

* Learn how to write alphabet and numbers

* Tablets support