Kids Learn Alphabet & Numbers - Reading & Writing for Android

By Mufimob Free

Developer's Description

By Mufimob

Kids Learn Alphabet & Numbers - Reading and Writing (Chalk Up)

$0.99 PRO get the pro version for only $0.99.

UPDATE:

* 2 Language options for voice: American English and British English.

* Better graphics.

Another update will be coming for a better app.

Kids Learn Alphabet & Numbers is an educational app for preschoolers or toddlers to learn English alphabet from A to Z and numbers 1-10. Kids learn the alphabet and numbers, how to read it and how to write.

Your kids will enjoy playing with this app and will learn alphabet and numbers

Features:

* Kids learn the alphabet from ABC to Z with pronunciation

* Kids learn the alphabet with sample words.

* Kids learn numbers with pronunciation

* Tap the screen or button to repeat the letter and word

* Learn how to write alphabet and numbers

* Tablets support

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.15

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 1.15

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

