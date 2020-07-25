Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Kids Learn Alphabet & Numbers - Reading and Writing (Chalk Up)
$0.99 PRO get the pro version for only $0.99.
UPDATE:
* 2 Language options for voice: American English and British English.
* Better graphics.
Another update will be coming for a better app.
Kids Learn Alphabet & Numbers is an educational app for preschoolers or toddlers to learn English alphabet from A to Z and numbers 1-10. Kids learn the alphabet and numbers, how to read it and how to write.
Your kids will enjoy playing with this app and will learn alphabet and numbers
Features:
* Kids learn the alphabet from ABC to Z with pronunciation
* Kids learn the alphabet with sample words.
* Kids learn numbers with pronunciation
* Tap the screen or button to repeat the letter and word
* Learn how to write alphabet and numbers
* Tablets support