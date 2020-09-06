Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Kids Jigsaw Puzzle World : Astronomy & Universe - Game for Kids for learning for iOS

By Dung Vu Free

Developer's Description

By Dung Vu

A jigsaw puzzle is a tiling puzzle that requires the assembly of often oddly shaped interlocking and tessellating pieces. Each piece usually has a small part of a picture on it; when complete, a jigsaw puzzle produces a complete picture. In some cases more advanced types have appeared on the market, such as spherical jigsaws and puzzles showing optical illusions.

Kids Jigsaw Puzzles World Astronomy & Universe is the best Game for Kids for learning. And it's not just a game for kids or a game for girls. It's for all of us even parents. Parent and Child can play and solve puzzles together. You can teach your children about Astronomy and Universe.

- 5 different levels : 6, 9, 12, 16, 24.

- 30 Pictures (10 Free Pictures) for you and your child to resolve.

- A huge Universe.

This is one of my Jigsaw game in the series Jigsaw puzzle games :

1- Kids Jigsaw Puzzle World Animals.

2- Kids Jigsaw Puzzle World : ABC.

3- Kids Jigsaw Puzzle World : Astronomy & Universe.

More are coming soon.

So. Let have fun with your child.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now