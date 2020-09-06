A jigsaw puzzle is a tiling puzzle that requires the assembly of often oddly shaped interlocking and tessellating pieces. Each piece usually has a small part of a picture on it; when complete, a jigsaw puzzle produces a complete picture. In some cases more advanced types have appeared on the market, such as spherical jigsaws and puzzles showing optical illusions.

Kids Jigsaw Puzzles World Astronomy & Universe is the best Game for Kids for learning. And it's not just a game for kids or a game for girls. It's for all of us even parents. Parent and Child can play and solve puzzles together. You can teach your children about Astronomy and Universe.

- 5 different levels : 6, 9, 12, 16, 24.

- 30 Pictures (10 Free Pictures) for you and your child to resolve.

- A huge Universe.

This is one of my Jigsaw game in the series Jigsaw puzzle games :

1- Kids Jigsaw Puzzle World Animals.

2- Kids Jigsaw Puzzle World : ABC.

3- Kids Jigsaw Puzzle World : Astronomy & Universe.

More are coming soon.

So. Let have fun with your child.