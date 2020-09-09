First Words & Flashcards for Kids is a free educational game for children between 1 and 4 years of age. Flashcards can help your toddler to learn, identify & recognize the world around them.

This app contains over 400+ beautiful images and studio recorded sounds divided into 12 categories namely: Animals, Birds, Fruits, Vegetables, Aquatic Animals, Vehicles, Insects, Flowers, Shapes, Colors, Foods & Professions. It also contains various animal and bird sounds in the "Animal Sounds" category. The first category is completely free while the rest can be unlocked with a one-time purchase. The app also contains free built-in "Identify the Picture" game at the end of each category to help you test your child's memory.

How do Flashcards benefit toddlers and Preschoolers?

Flash cards are a simple, versatile resource for child development. They are an effective memory-aid tool that can help preschool kids learn new words quickly. Flashcards can improve efficiency in learning new words. They make perfect learning tools for memorizing vocabulary and identifying new objects for toddlers.

Key Features of the App:

- 12 Different categories with over 400+ high-definition images.

- Contains "Animal sounds for kids" to identify different animal and bird sounds.

- High-Quality Studio recorded Sounds

- Easy to use interface

- No Advertisements

- Crafted especially for Preschool and Kindergarten Kids

- Built-in "Identify the picture" Game

If you like our app, please rate and review us.

Like us at www.facebook.com/foofoogames/

Follow us on Instagram with #FoofooKids

For any help or feedback, email us at foofooapps@gmail.com