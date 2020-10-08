Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Kids Fitness - Exercises For Kids & Yoga For Kids for Android

By Codeplayon Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Codeplayon Apps

Kids Fitness Exercises Exercises For Kids To Do At Home - kids Fitness contains 15 Exercise for kids Yoga For Kids.

Making kids exercise is not easy because of the modern gadgets taking away most of their free time. But you need to tell them about the importance of being physically active and make exercising interesting so that they enjoy the experience.

Exercises For Kids To Do At Home - Kids Fitness helps you do that as we share some fun-filled exercises for kids to do at home. Try them out with your kids.

Now you can keep track of your Kids workout on the calendar and create alarms for the days and hours you want to perform a training program.

Features :

- Support all Screens

- Free and Simple

- 15 Exercise For Kids

- Workout Log

- Set Reminder

- Workouts at beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels

- Animated demonstrations with detailed descriptions and freeze frames

- Alternative bodyweight exercises are provided with any activity that requires a piece of equipment or machine.

- For exercises that use equipment, you are provided with alternatives that use just the body, not requiring any equipment.

I hope that it is useful for improve your health and fitness.

If you like this app, please rate for us 5 star to support us improve it better. Thanks so much!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.6

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 1.0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now