Kids Doodle Color & Art Paint is new coloring game to draw on photo or canvas for everybody. Color and draw with Kids Doodle Draw App and create magic doodle artwork with neon paint!

Kids Doodle is very easy to use. If you love doodle draw you will love Kids Doodle Drawing app!

Kids Doodle is specifically designed for kids. As long as your screen is large enough, we can create enough space for your kids to paint. It can make your kids feel free to draw, instead of painting on the wall or floor.

Kids Doodle has provided many kinds of awesome coloring tools and brushes: neon painting, stars drawing, hearts painting, glow painting, rainbow painting, butterfly drawing, cloud drawing, Undo, Redo, Eraser functions, Bright colors, Up to a dozen number brushes and so on.

You can also share your Kid's imagination to major Social Network.

No pay content

No registration

No coins

Everything is free

Enjoy and have fun with best Kids Doodle drawing app!

Try Kids Doodle Draw right now absolutely FREE!