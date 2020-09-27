Welcome to Kidjo TV!

Take kids on a wild and wonderful adventure with Kidjo TV, an educational and entertainment app that your little ones will love! Perfect for preschool and elementary

school kids, this app is filled with handpicked cartoons and exciting games that guarantees fun and safe screen time for children. At Kidjo TV, we want a safe and exciting environment to teach, develop and entertain your kids!

Kidjo TV is Coppa compliant (Childrens Online Privacy Protection Act) and safe for Kids. Parents can be sure that their babe children are only watching age-appropriate animation content. Kidjo TV has a wide range of baby TV programs to teach, educate and develop your toddler. The app's intuitive design allows children to navigate the interface independently in a interactive and safe manner.

You will find on Kidjo TV a wide variety of content including licensed cartoons like Garfield, Sesame Street, Little brown bear, Om Nom stories, Highlights story books, Everything Rosie, The Magic Attic, M. Men, classic nursery rhymes, fairy tales (with pixie and trolls!), lullabies and talking books, scholastic tutorials for magic tricks, origami, science experiments and arts & crafts projects.

Every parent knows how boring long car rides or waiting rooms can be, even if they have their favorite trolls or teddy bear with them! Kidjo TV offers an easy to use

distraction that will teach your kids with its Backpack Offline mode. Downloading and storing clips for offline use on the go is as easy as counting 1,2,3.

Kidjo TV at a glance:

- More than 2,500 clips of age-appropriate, fun content that kids love.

- Intuitive navigation and child-friendly interactive interface make it easy for kids to use self-sufficiently.

- Parents select time limits, content settings and individual profiles.

- 100% ad-free and no social networks! Children's safety and privacy is our number one priority.

- Easy to use Backpack offline mode.

- Prepare your kid for preschool or kindergarten with classic nursery rhymes and brain development games and videos

- Created by parents and made for kids!

- Hundreds of Puzzles and Memory games

Kidjo TV is the best choice for parents who want their kids to have the safest and best screen time experience possible.

Please note: videos and characters may vary by country. If you have any questions, please contact us support@kidjo.tv

Kidjo TVs subscription:

- Unlimited access to everything while subscribed. No cancellation fees.

- Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

- Cancellation of your subscription will take effect after existing subscription period ends

- Price may vary according to subscription length, location, and/or promotion

- Payment will be charged to your Google Account at confirmation of purchase

- Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period

Privacy and Safety:

Your childs privacy and safety is our top priority. We will never share your personal information with 3rd parties or sell it on. And there will never be ads. No really, we mean it.

Terms and Conditions: https://www.Kidjo.tv/terms

Privacy: https://www.Kidjo.tv/privacy

Cookies: https://www.Kidjo.tv/cookies