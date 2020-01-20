One of the challenges of being a parent is arming your kids with the skills to handle the obstacles life presents. Teaching children how to use 911 in an emergency could be one of the simplest and most important lessons youll ever share.

The app provides education on placing emergency phone calls using animated lessons, practice sessions and a realistic phone dialer. Children make a simulated 911 call and are allowed to practice without actually calling 911. Guided challenge sessions for evaluating their progress. Children learn proper phone usage and safety with an app that lets them actually practice it!

The app can be used by teachers, police officers, and parents, as well as children with guidance from an adult.