X

Kid's Practice 911 Dialer for Android

By Skyline Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By Skyline Technologies

One of the challenges of being a parent is arming your kids with the skills to handle the obstacles life presents. Teaching children how to use 911 in an emergency could be one of the simplest and most important lessons youll ever share.

The app provides education on placing emergency phone calls using animated lessons, practice sessions and a realistic phone dialer. Children make a simulated 911 call and are allowed to practice without actually calling 911. Guided challenge sessions for evaluating their progress. Children learn proper phone usage and safety with an app that lets them actually practice it!

The app can be used by teachers, police officers, and parents, as well as children with guidance from an adult.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping