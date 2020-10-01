Khmer Music Mobile is will be the number one music player in Cambodia because our team has key to make an app from your experience on play music and song. We love to share Khmer Music free to everyone in the world and especially for Khmer.

This application will help you have a new experience with new UI smooth work with existing features likes ( Steaming, Offline, Playlist, Favorite, Album, Filter, and Search) and much more inside.

Noted ** We try to add new and old song mp3 free only. There no copyright music found in our app. If you have try with it and found mp3 or any content belong to you let us remove it.

You will enjoy listening to it when you have free time, working place, relax, sleeping, and enjoy anytime anywhere.

Please give feedback to our application if you like or dislike it.