Install the best free Keto Diet App now and get many Easy Keto Recipes that are low in carb and high in fat that will make sticking to your Ketogenic Diet easier and simpler. Each recipe contains step-by-step cooking instructions and a nutrition facts label.
Application features:
Daily Keto Recipes
Keto Macros Calculator.
Shopping List
Share and Print Recipes.
Beginner's Guide.
Body Fat Calculator.
Body Mass Index.
Keto Dinner & Lunch Recipes - Keto Breakfast Recipes - Keto Dessert Recipes - Keto Drinks & Smoothie Recipes - Keto Side Dishes & Snacks Recipes - Keto Sauces & Dips Recipes
What is a ketogenic (keto) diet?
Keto Diet forces the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates for energy. Most body cells prefer using blood sugar, which comes from carbohydrates, as the main source of energy in the body. But when there is not enough blood sugar, the body begins to divide stored fat into molecules called ketone bodies (the ketosis process).
Entering a ketosis is the goal of the Ketogenic Diet. When your body is in a ketosis state, the liver produces ketones that become the main energy source for the body until we start consuming carbohydrates again.
The Ketogenic diet is also referred to as Keto diet, Low Carb diet, and Low Carb High Fat (LCHF).
This means not eating High-carbohydrate foods like fruits, bread, pasta, grains, cookies, and ice cream. Also, you have to increase your intake of fatty foods, like oils, butter, and fatty meats. It's also important to not eat too much protein. You should only eat just enough protein so you don't lose muscles.
So how do you get started with keto?
Plan your meals.
Drink enough water and get enough sleep.
Calculate your daily macro goals:
- Fats
- Protein
- Net Carbs = Total Carbohydrates - Fiber
You will find all the important information about Keto Diet in the application. Here are some of the Keto Recipes you will find in our Keto Diet App:
The included recipes are perfect for any low carb diet like Keto diet, Atkins diet, and Paleo diet.