Always know the condition of your swimming pool from your phone! Replace your existing skimmer cover lid with the Keto Smart Skimmer device and download the Keto App to connect with your pool. Get customized alerts and chemical recommendations to maintain a healthy pool. The Keto app features:

* Water testing multiple times per day

* Real-time water chemistry (Sanitizer & pH) of your pool

* Monitors water level of your pool and alerts you when your water level drops too low

* Monitors your water temperature

* Guides you through corrective actions when needed