* Live Kerala lottery result publishing.
* Direct Kerala Lottery Result Search
* Daily update app.
* Simple & easy user App.
*stable versions and Frequent modifications.
* No notification hassles.
* Less data usage.
* work perfectly in 2G, 3G and 4G network.
* Compact and small size installation.
* Low disk space & CPU requirement. Fast running!
* Its a 100% Free app
* only available through Google Play.
* Quickest and most convenient way to check.
* Provide detail time schedules of lottery draw.
* Provide details to claim winning lottery.
* Provide details of price schedule.
*Advanced Kerala lottery result App
* Kerala bumper lottery result showing
*Kerala lottery result searching with date and ticket number
*Kerala lottery ticket scanning
*Kerala lottery daily prediction
*we includes Kerala government lottery result win-win, sthree sakthi , akshaya, karunya plus,nirmal,karunya,pournami.
*we includes Kerala government bumper lottery result X-MAS NEW YEAR,SUMMER ,VISHU,MONSOON, THIRUVONAM, POOJA.