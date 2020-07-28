Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Kenya's The Marriage Act 2014 is FREE APP providing detail Section-wise and Chapter-wise information of The Marriage Act 2014 of Kenya.
App Features -
* Complete The Marriage Act 2014 in digital format.
* Doesn't requires internet connection to read Act once downloaded.
* View data section wise / Chapter wise
* Advanced User friendly Search for any keyword within section/chapter
* Can Resize the font for better Readability
* Ability to View and Store Favorite
* Ability to add notes to each section ( Users can now save notes, search notes, share notes with friends/colleagues ). In order to use this feature you need to Buy via Google Checkout.
For any queries, write to us at: contactus@rachittechnology.com
Follow us at:
https://www.facebook.com/RachitTechnology
https://twitter.com/RachitTech