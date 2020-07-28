Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Kenya's The Marriage Act 2014 for Android

By Rachit Technology Free

Developer's Description

By Rachit Technology

Kenya's The Marriage Act 2014 is FREE APP providing detail Section-wise and Chapter-wise information of The Marriage Act 2014 of Kenya.

App Features -

* Complete The Marriage Act 2014 in digital format.

* Doesn't requires internet connection to read Act once downloaded.

* View data section wise / Chapter wise

* Advanced User friendly Search for any keyword within section/chapter

* Can Resize the font for better Readability

* Ability to View and Store Favorite

* Ability to add notes to each section ( Users can now save notes, search notes, share notes with friends/colleagues ). In order to use this feature you need to Buy via Google Checkout.

For any queries, write to us at: contactus@rachittechnology.com

Follow us at:

https://www.facebook.com/RachitTechnology

https://twitter.com/RachitTech

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.51

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.51

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now