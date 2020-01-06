X

Kenya's Civil Procedure Act for Android

Developer's Description

By Rachit Technology

Kenya's The Civil Procedure Act is the law of the Republic of Kenya. This Act applies to proceedings in the High Court and, subject to the Magistrates Courts Act (Cap. 10), to proceedings in subordinate courts.

App Features-

-Complete The Civil Procedure Act in digital format. Doesn't require internet connection to read act once downloaded

-View data section wise / Chapter wise

-Advanced User friendly Search for any keyword within section/chapter

-Ability to maintain Favorite sections

-Can resize the font for better readability

-Ability to add notes to each section ( Users can now save notes, search notes, share notes with friends/colleagues ). In order to use this feature you need to Buy via Google Checkout.

kenyalaw website : http://www.kenyalaw.org/lex/actview.xql?actid=CAP.%2021

For any queries, write to us at: contactus@rachittechnology.com

visit on web: http://www.rachittechnology.com

