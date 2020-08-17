Punctuate your text and photo messages - Wildcat style - with The University of Kentucky Animated+Sticker Pack for iMessage!!

The University of Kentucky Animated+Sticker Pack for iMessage is an officially licensed Animated Sticker Pack from the University of Kentucky that includes Animated Stickers, and Static Stickers. The University of Kentucky Animated+Sticker Pack for iMessage includes twenty various stickers including: 10 Animated UK Stickers (Slam Dunk Basketball, All Net Basketball shot, Fan Cheering, Big Blue Nation, Basketball Spinning on Finger, Field Goal and more), as well as a number of University of Kentucky branded static stickers (Kentucky logo, Kentucky #1 Finger, Chat bubbles, Footballs, Basketballs and more). These stickers can be used in iMessage to show your school spirit in text messages and on photos. Just drag them onto your message thread or onto a photo sent through iMessage and they will be shared instantly with whomever you are messaging with. Have fun and Go Wildcats!!