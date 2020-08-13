Sign in to add and modify your software
Enjoy exclusive member deals and rewards at Keiths Superstores with this FREE mobile app! Download the Roar Rewards app today and instantly begin earning points for purchases in-store and at the pump.
A family owned and operated filling station and country store since 1967. With locations in South Mississippi and Alabama to Serve You!
How it works:
Use the app to enroll quickly and easily through Facebook or Google+
Use your cell phone number as your Roar Rewards loyalty identifier
Earn points on all qualifying purchases
View available loyalty benefits
Select how you like to receive offers: app, text or email
Find your nearest Keiths Superstore location
Share your feedback and ideas
Download today and start saving!
Keiths Superstores The Fastest. The Friendliest. Locally owned and operated.
Convenience store loyalty and rewards program. Powered by Tecmark.