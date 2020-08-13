Join or Sign In

Keith's Superstores for iOS

By Tecmark LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Tecmark LLC

Enjoy exclusive member deals and rewards at Keiths Superstores with this FREE mobile app! Download the Roar Rewards app today and instantly begin earning points for purchases in-store and at the pump.

A family owned and operated filling station and country store since 1967. With locations in South Mississippi and Alabama to Serve You!

How it works:

Use the app to enroll quickly and easily through Facebook or Google+

Use your cell phone number as your Roar Rewards loyalty identifier

Earn points on all qualifying purchases

View available loyalty benefits

Select how you like to receive offers: app, text or email

Find your nearest Keiths Superstore location

Share your feedback and ideas

Download today and start saving!

Keiths Superstores The Fastest. The Friendliest. Locally owned and operated.

Convenience store loyalty and rewards program. Powered by Tecmark.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.0

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 2.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

