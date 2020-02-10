Get ready to be introduced to best music events guide in Belgrade.
Welcome to KeepApp!
We will inform you about the best current music events in Belgrade and in the Eastern Europe.
Who performs, where, when and what else can you expect and enjoy.
VIP experience, free tickets, amazing visual and sound effects, unforgettable adventure.
Start with Cloud Festivals, keep up and we will give you more.
Look at the Sky and let the Cloud covers you.
Meet us in August, the Cloud of the best summer entertainment is awaiting for you - Cloud Festivals, massive and free.
Beer fest, 14.08. -18.08., rock and roll festival
Music Week, 23.08. - 25.08., pop music festival
Noc Muzike, 30.08., classical music festival
Free entrance, with KeepApp.
Indulge yourself, enjoy.
