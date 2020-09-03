Keep them safe hides your private files securely with the help of a huge vault that keeps your photos & videos hidden.

1. Hide private photos & videos flawlessly

2. With PIN, Pattern, Fingerprinting locks & AES encryption

3. Backup & restore all your hidden files

KTS is a dynamic application with multi-faceted functionality which allows to you lock, hide, and save your private photos and videos with PIN, Pattern, Fingerprinting locking, and AES encryption system. Keep Them Safe is a savior as it protects your private data and prevents anyone to access it.

Features

1. Secure Login

Receive access code on your existing email ID to log in securely into the app.

2. Import/Export Images and Video

Hide private photos and videos by easy Import/ Export of files from your device and SD card.

3. Foolproof Security

All your vital data is secured via pin lock, pattern lock, and fingerprinting lock.

4. Organize

Create multiple folders and categorize your files with utmost convenience.

Keep Them Safe Premium Exclusive Features

Dont miss out on any of your photos & videos even if you delete them or uninstall the app. Buy our premium subscription to enjoy the below exclusive features.

1. Restore

Recover all your hidden photos even if youve deleted it or uninstalled the app.

2. Massive Storing Space

We understand your privacy needs and thats why we provide you with 5 GB of cloud storage.

3. Syncing

All the recovered data will be as it is in the same folders with a flawless sync.

FAQ

How to hide my photos and videos?

Simply select the photos and videos from your gallery and import it to the app. Moreover, you can directly click and record your pics and videos respectively from the app.

How can I set the password for my application?

You can set your password as soon as the installation is completed. You can choose from pin, pattern, or fingerprint lock system. Moreover, in future you can change your password and locking system if you wish.

What if I forget my password?

If you forget your password then you dont need to worry. Just answer the security question to reset your password.

Does the app stores the hidden files online?

Yes, but only if youre using a premium version. It provides cloud storage space only for premium users. For basic users the files get stored in your local storage.

How many pictures and videos I can hide?

If youre a premium user then youll get 5 GB of cloud storage where you can save all your files. Whereas, the basic users can save only as much as their local storage permits.

How to enable fingerprint lock system in the app?

To enable the fingerprint lock in your app you need to first set-up the fingerprint lock in your phone. Once you do it then the fingerprint lock in the app will be activated automatically.