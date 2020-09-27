Buy preloved items and sell old stuff in your local community.

Its free

We dont charge you to use Karrot. Whats more, you could even find free stuff. Pop in to see whats on offer, youll find a range of items, from home decor to baby stuff!

Your community

Karrot is a community based service. Buy and sell with your neighbours by meeting up down the road or at local spots. That means you dont have to deal with post & packaging.

Sell in 30 secs

Buying and selling made easy. It takes less than 30 seconds to post. Upload your old stuff or search for something you want. Simply start a chat to make a deal.

Safe & secure

Meet verified people from your neighbourhood through the Check In feature. Only those who check in at your neighbourhood can engage with your community.

Neighbour Ratings

Our rating system gives you peace of mind. Neighbour Ratings are shown clearly next each users name.

Chat freely in a safe environment

Open a secure private chat with sellers and buyers. Were always working to make Karrot a safe community.

No professional sellers

Karrot is made for you and your local community, we restrict ads by professional sellers.

Never miss a deal

Get notified about discounts. Favourite items by tapping the heart icon and well notify you when the price goes down.

If you have any questions, contact us at help@karrotmarket.com