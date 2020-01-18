X

Weight Diary Animation called Karin's Weight Diary .

This diet navigator Karin will help you to lose weight.

Once reporting Today's weight, your weight is saved and show it in graph form. If reporting what you do hard or something not well for diet, it will be recorded in the calendar. These would be useful as reviewing.

For dairy health control;

it will show BMI based on your height and weight.

Two Selectable Mode;

On "Diet together mode" , Karin will also gain weight or lose weight following your weight change.

On " Cheering mode", Karin will commend or scold you based on the weight record. Let's diet together with Karin till reaching target weight.

This application corresponds to the notation of grams and pounds, meters and feet.

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

