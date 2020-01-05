X

Karaoke - Sing & Record Song for Android

By Karaoke Scoring & Online Karaoke Free

Developer's Description

By Karaoke Scoring & Online Karaoke

Karaoke Scoring is an application for karaoke song lookup on Arirang and California karaoke devices.

Do you want to sing and record like Karaoke style, then try this new Karaoke Sing application.

With this application you can sing your favorite songs in karaoke mode and then listen to them feeling yourself as a super star.

Please join with millions of people sing karaoke, and burning, and put passion

Join millions of Karaoke fans already singing their hearts out with Karaoke 2017 - Karaoke Scoring.

Sing your favorite songs, use audio effects and video filters! Solo privately, karaoke with friends, connect with singers around the world.

The free karaoke app to sing and record yourself on audio or video.

StarMaker is the amazing karaoke app which lets you pick top songs from a massive catalogue and sing karaoke like the star you are!

Just choose the song you want to sing and your voice will be mixed with the song just like you record in a professional studio.

Apply vocal effects that bring polish and pro style to your performance: Echo for depth, Reverb for richness and Band Equalizer for balance sound.

Songs Karaoke Offline , karaoke android device with Top songs without using the internet or a selection of data packets ( Offline ) , so you can save your internet quota.

FEATURES

Karaoke online and offline

Turn on microphone and you can hear your voice

Search karaoke songs easier with Talk To Search feature.

Record while singing karaoke with high quality.

Record while karaoke

New functions like "Hook" allow for flexible recordings; only sing the best part!

Make new friends through the power of music! Follow other amazing and talented artists!

Sing: Categories listed clearly and fully affordable genres you love, plus you can search for any kind of music you like.

Record and edit your karaoke songs with a large selection of special effects!

Powerful, immersive full screen experience!

Cutting edge voice enhancement technology captures the best quality sound while you sing songs!

Powerful recommendation engine suggests new content for you based on your tastes and style!

karaoke recorder with high quality

karaoke sing and record hindi song

Using internal or external MIC to record your own CD, and mix with reverb effects.

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.0.7

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 1
