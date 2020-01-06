X

Karaoke Sing & Record Bluekara for Android

By EnagicTech Free

Developer's Description

By EnagicTech

You can always sing karaoke with pitch-shift, vocal removal, music Equalizer, and recorder functions of Bluekara. Please go to http://bluekara.blogspot.tw for more info. Any feedback, please go to send feedback page of Bluekara to send us email.

Inside Google App billing, for monthly subscription, we provide 7 day free trial. (If you are not satisfied within 7 day, you can cancel the subscription without charge.

1. Support versatile video/audio/LRC/CDG karaoke formats

Put your own Karaoke files into bluekara/male/ female/ group/ others folder and enjoy singing & recording.

2 Recording, mixing and producing discography

Using internal or external MIC to record your own CD, and mix with reverb effects.

By adjusting the sync delay or volume between music and vocal to produce your own discography CD

3. Real-time remove lead vocals

3 different methods to eliminate lead vocals in real time.

4. Real-time music pitch shifting

Provides 12-scales pitch-shift function to adjust the key of music in real-time.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.06

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 2.06

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping