You can always sing karaoke with pitch-shift, vocal removal, music Equalizer, and recorder functions of Bluekara. Please go to http://bluekara.blogspot.tw for more info. Any feedback, please go to send feedback page of Bluekara to send us email.

Inside Google App billing, for monthly subscription, we provide 7 day free trial. (If you are not satisfied within 7 day, you can cancel the subscription without charge.

1. Support versatile video/audio/LRC/CDG karaoke formats

Put your own Karaoke files into bluekara/male/ female/ group/ others folder and enjoy singing & recording.

2 Recording, mixing and producing discography

Using internal or external MIC to record your own CD, and mix with reverb effects.

By adjusting the sync delay or volume between music and vocal to produce your own discography CD

3. Real-time remove lead vocals

3 different methods to eliminate lead vocals in real time.

4. Real-time music pitch shifting

Provides 12-scales pitch-shift function to adjust the key of music in real-time.