Kapi'olani Community College for iOS

By University of Hawaii Free

Developer's Description

By University of Hawaii

The Kapiolani Community College mobile app puts the power of online access and support in the palm of your hands. One touch opens an intuitive gateway to the tools and resources you need to take your KCC experience on the go. Class availability, local dining, academic calendar, final exam schedules, campus map and more! All yours and available now for download.

Features:

My Kapiolani: You know the importance of keeping your life in order. From your class schedule to the day and time of that killer final, tap into the nerve center of your academic journey. A one-stop hub with key features listed together for quick access:

-My Schedule

-Final Exams

-Academic Calendar

-Class Availability

Events: The KCC campus is alive with a rhythm and pulse of events and activities you're not going to want to miss. Keep in the loop for each event, from an ice cream social to concert and more!

Map: As beautiful as our campus is, it can be a bit confusing to navigate your way in and out of your daily schedule. Here you can locate buildings by name and zoom in and out of a full campus map!

Directory: Search the KCC directory for faculty, staff and administrators and instantly find office locations, hours and contact information.

Campus Dining: Every engine needs fuel. And when you're hungry, you want to eat. This is your guide to local food, from fine to grinds, whether a sandwich, burger or plate lunch.

Library: From here youll have direct access to the KCC Library website and Testing Center. Search all collections and resources with keywords, author name or titles, and determine the availability and location of what you need, when you need it.

Laulima: Laulima is the UH system online collaboration and learning tool. Connect directly to Laulima and access your course content and communications. Get class tools and collaborative materials from your instructor and classmates right at your fingertips.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3.0

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 2.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
