Punctuate your messages Jayhawk Style with the University of Kansas Animated+Stickers Pack for iMessage!!

The University of Kansas Animated+Sticker Pack for iMessage is an officially licensed Premium Sticker Pack from the University of Kansas that includes Animated Stickers and Static Stickers. The University of Kansas Animated+Sticker Pack for iMessage includes 20 various stickers including: 10 Animated Longhorn Stickers (Slam Dunk Basketball, All Net Basketball shot, Fan Cheering, Rock Chalk Jayhawk, Basketball Spinning on Finger, Field Goal and more), as well as a number of University of Kansas branded static stickers (Kansas Jayhawk logo, Kansas #1 Finger, Chat bubbles, Footballs, Basketballs and more). These stickers can be used in iMessage to show your school spirit in text messages and on photos. Just drag them onto your message thread or onto a photo sent through iMessage and they will be shared instantly with whomever you are messaging with. Have fun and Rock Chalk Jayhawk!!